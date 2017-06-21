True Pundit

WATCH: Sen. Sanders and Warren Call Republicans Cowards Less Than A Week After GOP Shooting

During a Monday Facebook live video, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren trashed Republicans over their Obamacare replacement bill, calling them “cowardly.”

“The answer is not to make a difficult situation much, much worse,” Sanders said. “And again, getting back to the initial point, our Republican colleagues are so cowardly, are so frightful that the American people will learn what’s in their legislation. They refuse to have one hearing, one open discussion about it,”

Warren chimed in to further bash Republicans, apparently forgetting Sanders’ words on Sunday that “there’s sometimes rhetoric on all sides that are not quite acceptable.”

“I think it’s beyond cowardly. I think it’s actually very strategic on their part,” Warren opined. “I think they’ve decided that — look, they know which side their bread is buttered on. They know what the Koch brothers want them to do, and a handful of other giant corporations and billionaires.”

“I think what they really want out of this is to say, ‘We’re gonna keep this as quiet as we can so nobody is examining it. We are going to suddenly expose the bill and we’re gonna get a vote on it right away, we’re gonna get Donald Trump to go ahead and sign it into law. And then what we’re hoping is that everyone will be so demoralized that they just won’t talk about it. That it’ll just go away,’” Warren continued.

WATCH (BEGINS JUST BEFORE THE 18-MINUTE MARK):

