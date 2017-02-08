True Pundit

Watch Sen. Elizabeth Warren Publicly Disgraced; Kicked Off U.S. Senate Floor for Racially-Charged Remarks (Video)

Take a seat, Pocahontas. Sen. Elizabeth Warren publicly disgraced herself — a feat she achieves regularly — Tuesday night by using the words of Coretta Scott King to try and smear Sen. Jeff Sessions on the Senate floor.

Sessions is the nominee for Attorney General. Warren was rebuked in a rare fashion, even for blowhards in the U.S. Senate, literally removed from speaking after her warrant-less, racially-incendiary remarks.

  • Doesn’t live up to the headline.

  • NDK

    Can we have done with incendiary headlines that fail to cover the content of the story? Perhaps elsewhere in Senator Warren’s remarks there may have been racially charged allegations, but not in what this video shows. I have difficulty distinguishing this story from click bait, and I’m getting tired of TruePundit’s penchant to play “gotcha.”