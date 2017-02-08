Watch Sen. Elizabeth Warren Publicly Disgraced; Kicked Off U.S. Senate Floor for Racially-Charged Remarks (Video)

Take a seat, Pocahontas. Sen. Elizabeth Warren publicly disgraced herself — a feat she achieves regularly — Tuesday night by using the words of Coretta Scott King to try and smear Sen. Jeff Sessions on the Senate floor.

Sessions is the nominee for Attorney General. Warren was rebuked in a rare fashion, even for blowhards in the U.S. Senate, literally removed from speaking after her warrant-less, racially-incendiary remarks.