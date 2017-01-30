WATCH: Scott Baio Says Left Is Getting Violent Because They Can’t Believe They Lost

During Inauguration Day in Washington, former “Happy Stars” star Scott Baio was accosted by a group of anarchist thugs who called him a fascist and reportedly lunged at him.

Speaking on Fox News early Sunday morning, the actor offered up a valid theory for why protesters at the inauguration had behaved so poorly.

“They are in the last throes of a dying party,” he said. “They don’t know what to do. They can’t believe that they lost so they’re getting violent. The ‘tolerant’ people are the most vicious, violent, intolerant people I’ve ever seen.” – READ MORE