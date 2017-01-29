WATCH: Schumer tears up as he calls Trump’s immigration ban ‘mean-spirited’

Sen. Chuck Schumer becomes emotional speaking against Pres. Trump’s immigration order, calling it “mean-spirited and un-American.” pic.twitter.com/NkhUdpaNyV — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 29, 2017

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer held back tears Sunday while denouncing President Trump‘s executive order on immigration and refugees.

“This executive order was mean-spirited and un-American,” the Democratic senator from New York said through tears. “It was implemented in a way that created chaos and confusion across the country.” – READ MORE