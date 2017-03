WATCH: Ryan Zinke sworn in as Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior by Vice President Mike Pence

FOLLOW US!



WATCH: Ryan Zinke sworn in as Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior by Vice President Mike Pence

WATCH: Moments ago, Vice President Mike Pence participated in the swearing-in of Ryan Zinke as Secretary of the Interior. #Breaking pic.twitter.com/OxGZp3jbGe — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) March 1, 2017