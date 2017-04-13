Politics TV World
WATCH: Russian Foreign Minister Says Andrea Mitchell Has Bad Manners
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to take a jab at Andrea Mitchell during a Wednesday meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Just after Lavrov sat down at the open press meeting, Mitchell, NBC News’ chief foreign affairs correspondent, attempted to ask Tillerson a question.
“Who was bringing you up?” Lavrov asked in response.
“Who has given you your manners?” he added with a grin.
WATCH:
As #Tillerson and Lavrov enter room for photo-op, reporter yells question at Tillerson. Lavrov asks “Who gave you your manners?” pic.twitter.com/2OJCRQrSzC
— Patrick Reevell (@Reevellp) April 12, 2017
WATCH:
Ху из он дьюти тудей? pic.twitter.com/FTiKigZoNT
— Mikhail Golub (@golub) April 12, 2017
