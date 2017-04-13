True Pundit

Politics TV World

WATCH: Russian Foreign Minister Says Andrea Mitchell Has Bad Manners

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to take a jab at Andrea Mitchell during a Wednesday meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Just after Lavrov sat down at the open press meeting, Mitchell, NBC News’ chief foreign affairs correspondent, attempted to ask Tillerson a question.

Rex Tillerson, Sergei Lavrov (Getty Images)

Rex Tillerson, Sergei Lavrov (Getty Images)

“Who was bringing you up?” Lavrov asked in response.

“Who has given you your manners?” he added with a grin.

WATCH:

WATCH:

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

More from True Pundit

  • GrumpyGrandpa

    Andrea Mitchell represents the new Opposition Party very well. RIght up there with Rachael Maddow.