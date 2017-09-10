WATCH: Rick Scott’s theatrical sign language interpreter steals show at Irma presser

Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued grave warnings about Hurricane Irma to people in southwest Florida at a press event Saturday morning, telling residents under evacuation orders that they had to be on the road by noon to be safe.

Amid the dire circumstances, though, Scott’s theatrical and energetic sign language interpreter caught the attention of social media and provided some brief levity.

Gov. Scott: "If you've been ordered to evacuate, you need to leave now…Not tonight, not in an hour. You need to go right now." #Irma pic.twitter.com/lNhfeA67TH — ABC News (@ABC) September 9, 2017

