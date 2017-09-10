True Pundit

Politics Science Security TV

WATCH: Rick Scott’s theatrical sign language interpreter steals show at Irma presser

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued grave warnings about Hurricane Irma to people in southwest Florida at a press event Saturday morning, telling residents under evacuation orders that they had to be on the road by noon to be safe.

Amid the dire circumstances, though, Scott’s theatrical and energetic sign language interpreter caught the attention of social media and provided some brief levity.

READ MORE:

Rick Scott's theatrical sign language interpreter steals show at Irma presser
Rick Scott's theatrical sign language interpreter steals show at Irma presser

One observer called the interpreter the 'only good thing about' the hurricane bearing down on Florida.
Washington Examiner Washington Examiner
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter