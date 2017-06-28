True Pundit

WATCH: Reporter Yells at Huckabee Sanders for ‘Inflammatory’ Comments After She Blasts ‘Fake News’

A White House reporter on Tuesday took exception to remarks Sarah Huckabee Sanders made after she blasted “fake news” in the media, raising his voice to tell the deputy press secretary that she was making “inflammatory” comments about the press.

Sarah Sanders Is Slamming Media When Suddenly a Reporter Stands Up and Comes Completely Unhinged

