WATCH: Protests Start Up Again In Ferguson

FOLLOW US!



A protest took place outside Ferguson Market & Liquor on Sunday after footage was released of Michael Brown at the store exchanging a small bag for the box of cigarillos that previously released footage suggested he stole.

It has yet to be seen if this will spark larger, more destructive protests like those seen in 2014 after Brown was killed upon allegedly attacking a police officer.

WATCH:



(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].