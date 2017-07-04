WATCH: Protester Confronts De Blasio Mid-Yoga Pose at YMCA

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was confronted mid-workout Friday by a protester from an organization seeking to close Rikers Island Jail Complex.

Darren Mack of the “CLOSErikers” advocacy group approached de Blasio mid-yoga pose at a Brooklyn YMCA, according to the New York Post. The mayor was wearing uncommon workout clothing: tan cargo shorts held up by a brown belt and an untucked white tee-shirt.

