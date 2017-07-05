WATCH: Project Veritas Drops Another Video Bomb Of CNN Producer Mocking Chris Cuomo

CNN associate producer Jimmy Carr says Chris Cuomo is only anchor of CNN’s “New Day” because his brother is governor of New York in yet another undercover video from James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas.

In the video posted Wednesday, Carr said of Cuomo’s rise, “I don’t have a brother who’s the governor, so … ”

The undercover reporter stroked Carr’s ego saying he had just as much “gravitas” as Cuomo and he responded saying, “Just can’t stand the guy when he talks, we’re like shut up.”

The Veritas reporter asked for clarification as to who he was talking about and he reaffirmed that he was referring to Cuomo.

Project Veritas Communications Director Stephen Gordon released a statement and had a warning for the mainstream media:

“If you are in the MSM and practicing deception or obfuscation, you may wish to sleep with one eye open, because we are coming after you, as well.”

Carr backed up his past comments on other videos such as calling the American electorate “stupid as sh-t,” and admitting to pushing stories on Russia strictly for ratings.

“I mean granted, anything I’ve said to you I would defend on the record. I don’t think I’ve said anything, wrong,” said Carr.

