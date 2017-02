Press Secretary Sean Spicer must have done well in drama club since he’s got a flare for acting. At Tuesday’s daily briefing, he used printed-out Tweets as evidence that the media has been mis-reporting news about the Trump White House.

Spicer has raved about Tweets before but in a change of pace, he actually held up a printed copy of a Tweet from Susan Rice, the former Obama Administration’s national security adviser, on how the Trump National Security Council’s Principles Committee had been reformatted to include top Oval Office advisers Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon. – READ MORE