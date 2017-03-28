True Pundit

Security TV

WATCH: Police Arrest Totally Naked Man In DC For Halting Traffic

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

A nude man walked out into the middle of a busy street in Washington, D.C., Monday morning, halting traffic until the police arrived to arrest him.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrived at the scene of 14th St. and Decatur St. NW at about 9:38 a.m., responding to what the agency referred to as “indecent exposure and a sick person,” WJLA reports.

In the video, a black male is shown dancing naked in the middle of the street

Police arrested the man, and the D.C. Fire and EMS service then took him to a local hospital.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

More from True Pundit

  • Ivar Ivarson

    Depending on the neighborhood, run over the obstacle and then floor it! See how many repeat his antics.

  • rickdeez

    I suspect some kind of drugs. Bath salts maybe?