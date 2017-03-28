WATCH: Police Arrest Totally Naked Man In DC For Halting Traffic

FOLLOW US!



A nude man walked out into the middle of a busy street in Washington, D.C., Monday morning, halting traffic until the police arrived to arrest him.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrived at the scene of 14th St. and Decatur St. NW at about 9:38 a.m., responding to what the agency referred to as “indecent exposure and a sick person,” WJLA reports.

Police called to the scene after naked man stops traffic in downtown D.C: https://t.co/jfkShOVWoL pic.twitter.com/1jAWh8xw9U — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) March 27, 2017

In the video, a black male is shown dancing naked in the middle of the street

Police arrested the man, and the D.C. Fire and EMS service then took him to a local hospital.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].