Watch People’s Republic of UC Berkeley PROFESSOR Cowardly Blindside Female Trump Supporter with Mace (Video)

Posted on by

Watch as an unhinged male UC Berkeley professor cowardly blindsides a female Donald Trump supporter with pepper spray. The female was standing peacefully until she was sprayed in the face with industrial pepper spray normally reserved for and employed by law enforcement agencies.

 

  • ThinkAboutIt1st

    Think about it… Prison for the Professor! This was not a peaceful demonstration! Therefore, the campus police are incompetent and should be fired for not protecting innocent people that were attending the Milo event! All rioting protesters, as many as possible, must be recognized, arrested, and brought to justice! To add, those students envolved must be thrown out of the UC Berkeley and those university staff responsible in allowing this to continue must be fired… Anarchy is a disease and must be put down at all costs! Anarchy is not democracy…

  • ron44

    This professor needs to be fired for inciting the riots,,then jailed fined for damages..lose his retirement. there is a cost to this,,Students need to lose status..work off the fines..

  • Dante Harrell

    How do you know he was a professor? What’s his name so we can disseminate that…

  • Marianne Martinez

    I KNEW IT WAS AN INSIDE JOB. THAT WAS NOT A RALLY IT WAS A RIOT!! AND IT WAS ORGANIZED BY STAFF AND FACULTY OF THAT SCHOOL. FAR LEFT WING, OBAMA APPOINTEE JANET NAPOLITANO IS DEAN OF UNIVERSITY SYSTEM!!! THE DEMOCRAT PARTY IS AT IT AGAIN!!!

  • ThinkAboutIt1st

    It was stated in the article that his name will be known shortly. Be patient… This is not the first time that teachers/professors/staff have turned to violence they themselves preach against…

  • BKudla

    This person committed Federal Felonies. Denial of this girl’s civil rights, and assault with intent to do bodily harm. If a professor, just opened the school up for civil litigation, and the Trump Admin can send in Federal monitors to ensure Civil Rights Compliance in the future.

  • BKudla

    Discovery will unveil a lot

  • churchill

    That girl needs to sue the shit out of that professor.

    California needs to prosecute him and put him in prison

    Since California can’t be counted on the Feds need to investigate as well and see how big a conspiracy was involved to deny free speech.

  • churchill

    Good point. The University is responsible for the criminal actions of their employees.