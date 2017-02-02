Featured Politics TV
Watch People’s Republic of UC Berkeley PROFESSOR Cowardly Blindside Female Trump Supporter with Mace (Video)
Watch as an unhinged male UC Berkeley professor cowardly blindsides a female Donald Trump supporter with pepper spray. The female was standing peacefully until she was sprayed in the face with industrial pepper spray normally reserved for and employed by law enforcement agencies.
