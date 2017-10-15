WATCH: Pelosi stumbles over saying ‘natural’, struggles to recall Obama appointee’s name

Is it a coincidence more Democrats are calling for new leadership as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi continues to struggle to get through public appearances without suffering brain freezes and having trouble speaking?

As Pelosi addressed reporters on Thursday, she had bizarre moments where she would stop and appear to be groping for words, and at one point even stumbled over saying the word “natural.”

