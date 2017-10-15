True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Pelosi stumbles over saying ‘natural’, struggles to recall Obama appointee’s name

Posted on by
Share:
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Is it a coincidence more Democrats are calling for new leadership as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi continues to struggle to get through public appearances without suffering brain freezes and having trouble speaking?

As Pelosi addressed reporters on Thursday, she had bizarre moments where she would stop and appear to be groping for words, and at one point even stumbled over saying the word “natural.”

Pelosi botched an attempt to coyly raise the specter of a female president. – READ MORE

VIDEO: Pelosi suffers more brain freezes, trips over saying 'natural' - The American Mirror
VIDEO: Pelosi suffers more brain freezes, trips over saying 'natural' - The American Mirror

Is it a coincidence more Democrats are calling for new leadership as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi continues to struggle to get through public appearances without suffering brain freezes and having trouble speaking? As Pelosi addressed reporters on Thursday, she had bizarre moments where she would stop and appear to be groping for words, and…
The American Mirror The American Mirror

 

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share:

Leave a Reply