WATCH: Pelosi repeats words, garbles speech, asks ‘So you want me to sing my praises?’
As Nancy Pelosi addressed the media on Thursday about the fourth defeat of a congressional Democrat in as many elections since Donald Trump has become president, she didn’t do much to quell concerns that her health status and strange behavior aren’t a hindrance for her party.
She could be seen repeating words, garbling her speech, and singing her own praises to defend her leadership position.
The American Mirror