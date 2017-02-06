WATCH: Pelosi Calls For FBI Investigation Into ‘What The Russians Have On’ Trump

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called for an official probe into President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia Sunday, speculating that the Russians “have” something on the new president.

“I want to know what the Russians have on Donald Trump,” Pelosi said during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“I think we have to have that investigation by the FBI into his financial, personal, and political connections to Russia. And we want to see his tax returns so we can have truth in the relationship between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, whom he admires, and Trump,” she added.

In a preview of Fox News host Bill O’Reilly’s pre-game Super Bowl interview with the president, Trump reiterated his “respect” for the Russian leader, saying “it’s better to get along with Russia than not.”

“And if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS – which is a major fight – and Islamic terrorism all over the world, major fight, that’s a good thing,” Trump added. “Will I get along with him? I have no idea.”

When O’Reilly pressed the president, calling Putin “a killer,” Trump responded, “We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?”

(DAILY CALLER)

