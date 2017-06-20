WATCH: PAC Ad Supporting Karen Handel Uses Images From Congressional Shooting

A third party group known as the Principle Leadership PAC has released a new ad supporting Republican Karen Handel that uses footage from last week’s congressional shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Handel, former Georgia secretary of state, is running for Congress in a special election.

WATCH:

The 30-second ad begins by playing video footage of the aftermath of the shooting while “The unhinged left is endorsing and applauding shooting Republicans” is written across the screen.

It encourages voters to stop the “unhinged leftist” who were “cheering last week’s shooting.” It also calls for voters to “stop” Handel’s opponents, Jon Ossoff and Nancy Pelosi.

Both campaigns have vigorously denounced the ad.

On Monday morning, President Donald Trump shared a tweet promoting Handel, but did not mention anything regarding the ad.

The Dems want to stop tax cuts, good healthcare and Border Security.Their ObamaCare is dead with 100% increases in P's. Vote now for Karen H — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2017

The ad was released two days before Tuesday’s sixth district’s special election.

