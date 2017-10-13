Oscar-Winner Emma Thompson Says Harassment ‘Endemic’ in Hollywood: Weinstein Just Tip of the Iceberg (VIDEO)

Emma Thompson tells us the Harvey Weinstein allegations are just the tip of the iceberg of a wider and systemic problem in Hollywood pic.twitter.com/VDxswrUP5Z — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) October 12, 2017

Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson has claimed that the sexual abuse and harassment scandal surrounding disgraced Hollywood producer and Democratic Party donor Harvey Weinstein is just “the top of a very particular iceberg” in Hollywood’s overall culture.

“I didn’t know about these things, but they don’t surprise me at all, and they’re endemic to the system anyway,” claimed Thompson in an interview with BBC Newsnight. “What I find sort of extraordinary is that this man is at the top of a very particular iceberg. I don’t think you can describe him as a ‘sex addict,’ he’s a predator.”

“But what he’s, as it were, the top of the ladder of is a system of harassment, and belittling, and bullying, and interference, and what my mother would have referred to in the olden days as ‘pestering.’ ‘Is he pestering you?’ That’s the word we used to use in the olden days if you recall,” she continued. “This has been part of our world, women’s world, since time immemorial.” – READ MORE