WATCH: North Korea Fills Streets of Pyongyang for H-Bomb Celebration

The communist government of North Korea staged a massive parade in its capital, Pyongyang, on Wednesday, in celebration of its allegedly “perfect” hydrogen bomb test on Sunday.

The regime forced large crowds to gather in the streets to greet the scientists responsible for constructing the bomb, waving flags and tossing flowers.

Those participating in the design of the weapon “visited the statues of President Kim Il Sung and leader Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill to make a report about their success and vow to successfully conclude their research and development campaign to attain the final-phase goals for perfecting the state nuclear force advanced at the Seventh Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea, true to the guidance of respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un,” according to the state newspaper Rodong Sinmun.

“Along the routes of streets Pyongyangites gave warm welcome to the contributors, waving flags of the DPRK, red flags and bouquets,” the newspaper added.

