WATCH: NBC Gets Nostalgic for USSR, When ‘the Government Provided for the People’

NBC Gets Nostalgic for USSR, When 'the Government Provided for the People'

On the June 11 NBC Nightly News, correspondent Lucy Kafanov voiced nostalgia for the days of communism as she reported on poverty in rural Russia.

“It wasn’t always like this,” Kafanov argued. “In the Soviet era, most villagers worked on huge collective farms. Life wasn’t easy, but the government provided for the people.”

