WATCH: Nancy Pelosi uses every anti-Republican trope in the book to describe Gorsuch during CNN town hall

Pelosi on #SCOTUS pick: “Elections have ramifications and here is a living, breathing example of it” #PelosiTownHall https://t.co/Ii7RhDqpD1

Earlier this evening, President Donald Trump announced his pick for the Supreme Court nominee that would replace the late Justice Anton Scalia, Judge Neil Gorsuch. Needless to say, the left instantly sprang into action, and attempted to paint the freshly announced appointee with as much negativity as possible.

No one laid it on quite as thickly as Nancy Pelosi, who during her town hall on CNN with Jake Tapper, was pulling out all the tropes one would expect to hear from the far left when speaking about a Republican who attained a high position. – READ MORE