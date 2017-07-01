WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Says Republicans ‘Dishonor God’ By Defunding Planned Parenthood

FOLLOW US!



House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi attacked the GOP health care bill which aims to defund Planned Parenthood, likening it to a crime against God Tuesday.

Pelosi professes to be Catholic but supports abortion, going against the teachings of the Catholic Church. She has an 100 percent pro-abortion rating from NARAL and Planned Parenthood and opposes banning partial birth abortions, according to Townhall.

We have a responsibility “to minister to the needs of God’s creation is an act of worship. To ignore those needs is to dishonor the God who made us,” Pelosi said Tuesday, according to the Free Beacon.

“So from our faith, from our responsibility and community in our country to acknowledging that we are all one family in our country, it is very important that our colleagues not only read the bill, but examine their consciences and look into their hearts, and maybe look into the eyes of these families, and maybe make a decision in favor of what is right,” she said.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

The Senate plans on voting to replace Obamacare after the July 4 recess, and a version of the new bill that redirects funds from Planned Parenthood to community health centers that do not offer abortion services passed the House in May.

“They pray in church on Sunday and then prey on people the rest of the week,” Pelosi said. “And while we’re doing the Lord’s work by ministering to the needs of God’s creation, they are ignoring those needs, which is to dishonor the God who made them,” Pelosi said.

This is not the first time that Pelosi has accused Republicans of turning their backs on God, as she said in November that Trump supporters “dishonor God,” and used the same line to criticize Trump when he pulled the U.S. out of the Paris agreement.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].