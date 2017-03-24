WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Blanks When Asked ‘Who Is The Leader Of The Democratic Party?’

Anderson Cooper asked Nancy Pelosi a simple question Tuesday evening, which plunged the House Minority Leader into full-on spin mode.

“Who is the leader of the Democratic Party?”

“Well, President Obama was the president of the United States until just a matter of weeks ago. I don’t think that he can be dismissed as the leader of the Democratic Party,” the California Democrat answered. “Hillary Clinton did not win the election, but a respected leader.”

“We have leaders for all different aspects of it. The Democratic Party is a congressional party, and we have members in Congress. It is a gubernatorial party.”

“But on the state level,” Cooper interrupted. “It is a party which has suffered tremendous losses in the last couple of years under President Obama.”

“It has,” Pelosi conceded, “but we have a plan to address that.”

(DAILY CALLER)

