WATCH: Naked Man Sprays Cop With Pesticides Before Slapping Him In The Face

Naked Man Sprays Cop With Pesticides Before Slapping Him In The Face

A naked man sprayed a Houston police officer in the face with pesticides, before hitting him right in the face, cellphone video shows.

A bystander caught Keith L. Dean on video as he tries to blast a Houston cop with a stolen pesticide sprayer at Houston’s Fannin South Transit Center.

Dean eventually drops the sprayer, only to step off the train and slap an officer hard across the face when the officer tries to take the pesticide sprayer from him. The two officers stun Dean in an effort to subdue him.

“What’s going on, buddy?” one officer asked after they managed to handcuff Dean. “Can you walk, can you get up?”

The incident, which happened June 6, only came to attention recently.

“It was … it was shocking to see … But it was shocking more that he didn’t get killed or shot,” Benjamin Marquina, the man who filmed the exchange, said. “He didn’t escalate it. He could have escalated it into something worse than just a Taser. And that’s a good thing for everyone else to see how it should be handled.”

