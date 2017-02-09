WATCH: MSNBC Repeatedly Pushes Elizabeth Warren To Call Mitch McConnell ‘Sexist’

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt twice tried to get Sen. Elizabeth Warren to call Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s behavior “sexist” during a Wednesday interview on Capitol Hill.

The Massachusetts Democrat noted that after McConnell prevented her from reading a letter penned by Coretta Scott King, “[she] went outside the Senate chamber, and [she] read the whole speech.

“Do you think what Sen. McConnell did last night was sexist?” Hunt flatly posed to Warren.

“I think what he did was wrong,” Warren responded before Hunt pressed her a second time.

“But was it sexist?”

Warren answered by shaking her head but stopped short of saying, “no.”

“Reading the words of Coretta Scott King on the floor of the United States Senate honors the Senate,” she continued. “She talks about a very difficult time in our history.”

