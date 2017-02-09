True Pundit

WATCH: MSNBC Repeatedly Pushes Elizabeth Warren To Call Mitch McConnell ‘Sexist’

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt twice tried to get Sen. Elizabeth Warren to call Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s behavior “sexist” during a Wednesday interview on Capitol Hill.

The Massachusetts Democrat noted that after McConnell prevented her from reading a letter penned by Coretta Scott King, “[she] went outside the Senate chamber, and [she] read the whole speech.

“Do you think what Sen. McConnell did last night was sexist?” Hunt flatly posed to Warren.

“I think what he did was wrong,” Warren responded before Hunt pressed her a second time.

“But was it sexist?”

Warren answered by shaking her head but stopped short of saying, “no.”

“Reading the words of Coretta Scott King on the floor of the United States Senate honors the Senate,” she continued. “She talks about a very difficult time in our history.”

(DAILY CALLER)

  • SallySue

    OH Children-Warren is example of Hurting women! See Video of Loretta King Thank Sessions!

  • Richard

    Hillary Clinton claimed she was named after Sir Edmund Hillary, only problem he became famous for climbing Mount Everest in 1953 and she was born in 1947 (she lied). Elizabeth Warren claimed she had native indian in her history (she lied). Hillary Clinton said she landed “under fire” in Bosnia (she lied). Elizabeth Warren said that Coretta Scot King considered J. Sessions was a bigot and racist yet in the video she (King) congradulates him (Warren lied) Is there a pattern here “democrats always lie” – maybe it’s something they eat or drink. Maybe if we put them through a “detox program” we can end this problem?