WATCH: MSNBC Panelist Compares Health Care To Vietnam War, Claims It’s Impossible To Fix

A Bloomberg News reporter likened the GOP’s fight on health care to the Vietnam War Tuesday during an interview on MSNBC.

“This is sort of like becoming their Vietnam. They just can’t get themselves out of it,” Shannon Pettypiece said on “Hardball with Chris Matthews.”

Pettypiece said she has covered health care for over a decade and thinks that any efforts to fix the system are futile and a waste of time.

“The health care system is so large, so complex, so dysfunctional. I’ve covered health care for a decade,” she said. “They [Republicans] own it now, and it’s going to be impossible no matter what they do to fix the system.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released the Republican version health care reform Thursday. However, after the bill was unveiled, several high-profile GOP senators publicly stated they could not support the legislation. McConnell was forced to delay a vote in hopes that Republicans can reach a consensus after the July 4 recess.

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul was one of the first to voice his opposition to the current bill, which he called “Obamacare-lite.” He said the upper chamber hasn’t done enough to “adequately repeal Obamacare.”

Paul expressed frustration during the process asking if Senate leadership was “open to making the bill better?” The Kentucky senator claimed those involved in crafting the bill ignored his suggestions.

However, he did express optimism after meeting with President Donald Trump Thursday afternoon, saying he and the president both share “a similar approach to things.” Paul stated that Trump’s willingness to sit down and work with the Senate would help find a compromise Republicans can support.

I’ll discuss w/ him how to fix bill & get more to a YES on real repeal, things I’ve tried to tell Senate leaders with no result so far — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 27, 2017

