Politics TV
WATCH: MSNBC Panel LAUGHS At Pictures Of ‘Working Class White Voters’
An MSNBC panel on “AM Joy” Sunday broke into laughter while talking about photos of “working class white voters,” who were not being sufficiently asked about Trump’s racism.
WATCH:
Eric Boehlert of liberal site ShareBlue said that the media doesn’t ask about Donald Trump’s racism enough. – READ MORE
An MSNBC panel on "AM Joy" Sunday broke into laughter while talking about photos of "working class white voters," who were not being sufficiently asked about Trump's racism. WATCH: Eric Boeh
The Daily Caller
-
HopalongCassidy
-
Carolingian
-
Jeffrey Coley
-
jubadoobai
-
Carolingian
-
El Camino
-
Romey kimball
-
PatriciaFKutz
-
Oliver Wendell Douglas