WATCH: MSNBC Panel LAUGHS At Pictures Of ‘Working Class White Voters’

An MSNBC panel on “AM Joy” Sunday broke into laughter while talking about photos of “working class white voters,” who were not being sufficiently asked about Trump’s racism.

WATCH:

Eric Boehlert of liberal site ShareBlue said that the media doesn’t ask about Donald Trump’s racism enough. – READ MORE

  • HopalongCassidy

    Pretty funny coming from a woman who is that ugly.

  • Carolingian

    A talking ape.

  • Jeffrey Coley

    The assumption of Trump “racism” is insulting. Why should these “white voters” be challenged? What other broad stereotypes should groups of people have to answer for? Gays for pedophilia? Blacks for crime?

    SAD

  • jubadoobai

    You just played into Reid’s position.

  • Carolingian

    just calling strikes and balls

  • El Camino

    And the dems wonder why they are losing the working class voters. It’s partly because racists like JOY keeps shooting off her big mouth about the issue. Every time she speaks….the dems lose voters. Same with Pelosi…Mad ass Maxine..Hillary…etc. They are getting dumber. Who would have thought that was possible?

  • Romey kimball

    Its NOT funny that the completely ignore working class BLACK voters who are really fed up with having our wages snatched to take care of people who came to this country illegally and were handed EBT cards!

  • Oliver Wendell Douglas

    They tried to find working class black voters but couldn’t.