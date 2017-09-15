WATCH: MSNBC Host Defends Antifa As ‘The Side of Angels’

MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace defended Antifa on Thursday afternoon, and referred to them as “good people” on “the side of angels.”

Wallace’s comments came in response to recent remarks from President Trump, who doubled-down on his “both sides” statement regarding the violence in Charlottesville, Va. between white nationalists and “anti-fascists.”

“I think, especially in light of the advent of Antifa, if you look at what’s going on there, you have some pretty bad dudes on the other side also, and essentially that’s what I said,” Trump said on Thursday. – READ MORE