WATCH: MSNBC Host Defends Antifa As ‘The Side of Angels’

MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace defended Antifa on Thursday afternoon, and referred to them as “good people” on “the side of angels.”

Wallace’s comments came in response to recent remarks from President Trump, who doubled-down on his “both sides” statement regarding the violence in Charlottesville, Va. between white nationalists and “anti-fascists.”

“I think, especially in light of the advent of Antifa, if you look at what’s going on there, you have some pretty bad dudes on the other side also, and essentially that’s what I said,” Trump said on Thursday. – READ MORE

  • Jefferson

    “Birds of a Feather Flock Together”

    So… MSNBC supports Antifa by comparing them to those who soar “On the wings of Angels.”

    Well… That say’s volumes to the average hard working families of America who like to VOTE!!! THE DEMOCRATS NOW OWN ANTIFA. They’ve supported them for the last 18 months. With Antifa now being labeled a domestic terrorist group, the Democrats black eye will only get worse…

    Keep it up MSNBC, NBC, CBS, ABC and CNN… can’t think of a better way for you to loose your audience as your ratings fall into the abyss…

  • Mel

    She is an idiot and her conservative parents were mad at her blind leftism and she said that they were not talking to her during the primary/general election. It bugged her. As she is still in denial, what an embarrassment to her poor parents.