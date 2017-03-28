WATCH: Mom Asks Americans to Share This Video of Her Special Needs Boy Getting Needlessly Felt Up by TSA Agent

FOLLOW US!



This time the TSA has gone too far, treating a special needs boy from Texas like one of the the FBI’s most wanted fugitives. The video is shocking and the boy’s treatment is beyond creepy.

This is America? TSA is a disgrace. This country’s founding fathers are rolling over in the graves searching for their muskets.

From the boy’s mother, Jennifer Williamson of Texas:

We have been through hell this morning. They detained Aaron for well over an hour at DFW. (And deliberately kept us from our flight… we are now on an alternate) We were treated like dogs because I requested they attempt to screen him in other ways per TSA rules. He has SPD and I didn’t want my child given a pat down like this. Let me make something else crystal clear. He set off NO alarms. He physically did not alarm at all during screening, he passed through the detector just fine. He is still several hours later saying “I don’t know what I did. What did I do?” I am livid. Please, share… make this viral like the other children’s videos with TSA… I wish I had taped the entire interchange because it was horrifying. We had two DFW police officers that were called and flanking him on each side. Somehow these power tripping TSA agents who are traumatizing children and doing whatever they feel like without any cause, need to be reined in.