WATCH: Mike Pence slams Senate Democrats over their vowed opposition to SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

Vice President Mike Pence slammed Senate Democrats during a speech at the Federalist Society in Philadelphia on Saturday for vowing to oppose President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Within minutes of Trump making his decision official earlier this week that Gorsuch was his choice to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court, Senate Democrats vowed to oppose Gorsuch’s nomination process every step of the way, despite the fact that Gorsuch was unanimously confirmed by the Senate in 2006 to his current judgeship on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. – READ MORE