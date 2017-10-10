WATCH: Meryl Streep Calls Harvey Weinstein ‘God’ In 2012

While receiving a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama in 2012, actress Meryl Streep referred to movie mogul Harvey Weinstein as “God.”

Streep accepted the award for her role as Margaret Thatcher in “The Iron Lady,” and in her acceptance speech said she wanted to thank “my agent and God–Harvey Weinstein. The punisher–Old Testament, I guess.”

