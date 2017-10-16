WATCH: Macklemore leads crowd chanting ‘F–k Donald Trump’ at Arizona concert

At a sold out concert in Arizona Saturday night, rapper Macklemore made it clear how he feels about President Donald Trump.

“F–k Donald Trump!” was a song Macklemore led the crowd in singing at the Marquee Theatre in Phoenix, a venue able to seat 2,500 people.

Macklemore, the “Thrift Shop” rapper who has been an outspoken critic of the president and his policies, “gave a great and moving speech about inclusiveness and kindness and acceptance which led into his song ‘Same Love,’” concertgoer Vanessa Richards told Fox News.

Macklemore “then gave another speech about immigration and acceptance,” and told the crowd “that everyone should be welcome here no matter which side of the ‘line’ you stood on,” Richards told Fox News. – READ MORE