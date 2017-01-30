WATCH: Liberal Questions Backfire on Pageant Producers During Miss Universe

Sunday night, FOX aired the 2017 Miss Universe pageant and a new winner was crowned. Thankfully, host Steve Harvey made the right call by announcing Miss France.

Despite this year’s flub-free ceremony, political questions were still asked with some surprising answers that were probably not what the producers were hoping for. The pageant, although hosted in The Philippines, was very America-centric, with questions about President Trump, refugees, and the women’s march. – READ MORE