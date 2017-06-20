Watch LeBron James Prove He Can Still Dominate — As Long As The Competition Is Kids (VIDEO)

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar forward LeBron James proved that he is still more than capable of winning basketball games, as long as the competition is kids.

James bounced back from his defeat to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals by absolutely thrashing some kids in basketball at an event that appears to be a birthday party.

The tiny children were no match for the 6’8″ forward, who has made millions in career as a player known for attacking the basketball with the speed and strength of a bull.

I hate that I find Lebron dominating a bunch of kids at his son’s birthday party hilarious but I do. #FatherOfThree pic.twitter.com/Qe2CNTGBZY — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 18, 2017

It’s good to see LeBron still has some juice left in the tank, even if it’s against kids so young the basket had to be lowered so they could play.

That’s the winning spirit that will have the rest of the league on notice that King James is officially back.

