WATCH: Koch Group Launches Massive Attack On Virginia Democrat

Conservative group Americans for Prosperity plans to launch a statewide ad campaign against the Democratic candidate for Virginia governor, Ralph Northam, Wednesday.

“Don’t show for work? You’d get fired,” the ad begins. “Waste a million bucks? You’d get fired unless you are a politician like Ralph Northam. Ralph Northam missed nearly 60 percent of meetings for a board that could have prevented cronyism and corruption. Instead, he let a fake Chinese company with a false address and phony website take $1.4 million of our money.”

The ad referred to a 2014 deal approved by Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe. The Commonwealth of Virginia paid $1.4 million to Chinese-based company Lindenburg Industry LLC, a move that was overseen by the board of directors at the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

An investigation revealed that the board “relied on a company website that contained false information and accepted representations about Lindenberg by a company-paid consultant, rather than independently assessing the soundness of the company and its planned project,” according to the Roanoke Times.

The ad is primarily scheduled for media placement in the heavily Democratic regions of Northern Virginia and Richmond, but will also include the Republican haven of Southwest Virginia in the Roanoke area, according to an AFP spokeswoman.

“In recent federal elections, voters have shown a clear preference for candidates and policies that can generate jobs, growth, and opportunity,” VP of Public Affairs at AFP Levi Russell told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Northam’s record of supporting higher taxes, paired with his history of poor stewardship over those tax dollars is exactly what voters have been rejecting in multiple election cycles.”

Northam’s campaign appeared to declare war over the ad’s rhetoric, calling into question Republican challenger Ed Gillespie’s background as a businessman.

“We’ll put the record of the current administration creating jobs up against Ed Gillespie’s record as a D.C. lobbyist for Enron from now until November,” Northam spokesman David Turner told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

