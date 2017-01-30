WATCH: Kellyanne Conway Demands Networks Clear House Of Reporters Who Criticized Trump During The Election

Kellyanne Conway is furious that no networks have fired reporters over the way they covered President Trump throughout the campaign.

In an interview with Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday,” Trump’s senior adviser demanded to know when people who “talked smack” about him would be let go.

“Who is cleaning house?” Conway said. “Which one is going to be the first network to get rid of these people — the people who think things were just not true, it happened last week. I went on three network shows and spoke for 35 minutes on three network Sunday shows. You know what got picked? The fact that I said ‘alternative facts,’ not the fact that I ripped a new one to some of those hosts that they never cover the facts that matter. The 16.1 million women in poverty, the 12.4 million who have no health insurance. Everyone should be outraged.”

WATCH:

“It is always ‘zing,’ it is always playing gotcha,” she continued. “There’s no question that when you look at the contributions made by the media, money contributions, they went to Hillary Clinton. We have all the headlines — someone should be embarrassed.”

“Not one network person has been let go. Not one silly political analyst and pundit who talked smack all day long about Donald Trump has been let go. They are panels every Sunday, they are on cable news every day. Who is the first editorial writer? Who is the first blogger that will be left out, that embarrassed him at outlets? I’m too polite to mention their names, but they know who they are, and they are all wondering who will be the first to go.”

“The election was three months ago. None of them have been let go.”

“If the mainstream media were a thriving private sector business that actually turned a profit, which is not true of many newspapers, 20 percent of the people would be gone. They embarrassed, they failed to protect their shareholders and the board members and their colleagues.”

“And yet we deal with him every single day. We turn the other cheek. If you are part of team Trump, you walk around with these gaping, seeping wounds every day, that’s fine. I’m here every Sunday morning. I haven’t slept in in a month. I beleive in a full and fair press. But with the free press comes responsibility. And responsibility is to get the story right. Biased coverage might be easy to detect, but incomplete coverage, impossible to detect.”

“That is my major grievance,” she said.

“The media are not giving us complete coverage. President Trump has signed all these executive orders this week. He’s met with these heads of state. He’s done so many things to stimulate the economy, to boost wages and create jobs. Where’s the coverage?”

(DAILY CALLER)

