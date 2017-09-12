WATCH: Kamala Harris Refuses to Say Whether Felony Conviction Should Disqualify a Senator From Serving

Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) on Friday joined many of her Democratic Senate colleagues in refusing to say whether Sen. Bob Menendez (D., N.J.) should continue serving if he is convicted on corruption charges.

A Republican tracker asked Harris if convicted felons should be able to serve in the Senate while she was in Ohio this past weekend, and the senator stayed silent. Harris, who some consider a possible 2020 presidential candidate, had a slate of fundraisers with Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio), and she kept quiet about Menendez as she entered and exited those events.

"Senator Harris, should a convicted felon be allowed to serve in the Senate?" the tracker asked. He repeated the question at five different times and locations but never heard from the California senator.