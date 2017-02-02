True Pundit

WATCH: ‘Journalists’ FREAK After Spicer Fields First Ever Skype Questions At White House Briefing

Sean Spicer brought the White House press briefing into the digital age on Wednesday.

Trump’s press secretary opened the reporter Q&A by fielding a question from a Rhode Island reporter via Skype.

WATCH:

Naturally, journalists flipped out at the historic moment.

https://twitter.com/treasurefingers/status/826872960807886850

(DAILY CALLER)

