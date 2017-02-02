WATCH: ‘Journalists’ FREAK After Spicer Fields First Ever Skype Questions At White House Briefing

Sean Spicer brought the White House press briefing into the digital age on Wednesday.

Trump’s press secretary opened the reporter Q&A by fielding a question from a Rhode Island reporter via Skype.

WATCH:

Naturally, journalists flipped out at the historic moment.

Skype questions = softball questions? pic.twitter.com/aky5QPQlIr — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 1, 2017

I hate this Skype Seat thing already — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) February 1, 2017

They're doing a Skype press question now. pic.twitter.com/NExXwZhxts — Jill Pantozzi ♿ (@JillPantozzi) February 1, 2017

Jesus. WH's Flynn comes out and threatens Iran. Leaves. They give 1st q to Skype seat, a pre-canned question has NOTHING to with Iran. — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) February 1, 2017

WH Press Briefing: Second Skype question went through without a hitch. 2 more to go. Technicians behind the scenes: pic.twitter.com/GNVpTTEGhG — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) February 1, 2017

All Skype questions are apparently prewritten. — Chris Dachille (@WBALDash) February 1, 2017

WHAT THE FUCK IS UP WITH THESE SKYPE QUESTIONS — Jenn Hoffman (@JennHoffman) February 1, 2017

https://twitter.com/treasurefingers/status/826872960807886850

Right so to get a question in via Skype you have to lob a dixer or a "softball?" (As one Canadian followers told me they're called there.) pic.twitter.com/w3srrvEo5G — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) February 1, 2017

Sean Spicer's happy to have Skype in the press room so he can talk to radio stations and so Trump can watch live pee-pee shows after hours. pic.twitter.com/p1m5h29rOn — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) February 1, 2017

Do reporters have to promise to pander to get Skype access to the White House press briefings? — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) February 1, 2017

Most of these Skype seats are just cheerleaders for Trump. — Adam Rubenfire (@arubenfire) February 1, 2017

These Skype questions are pure propaganda! — Yashar (@yashar) February 1, 2017

These Skype questions from Trumpanzee "journalists" are a motherfucking joke. — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) February 1, 2017

I bet the actual reporters there are loving the sycophantic softballs being lobbed at Trump's press secretary from the giant Skype screen. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 1, 2017

So Skype seats are basically just an opportunity for Spicer to serve talking points through conservative journalists? — Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) February 1, 2017

