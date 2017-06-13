Former president Jimmy Carter stopped to shake the hand of every single person on a recent flight, probably causing some missed connections and business meetings in the process.

Carter was flying from Washington, DC to Atlanta, Georgia when he decided to venture down the aisle and stop to shake everyone’s hand before takeoff.

WATCH:

Jimmy Carter is on my plane to DC from ATL and just shook every hand of every passenger. #swoon #atl #delta pic.twitter.com/y6otolbhPj — JamesParkerSheffield (@JayShef) June 8, 2017

While the gesture was nice on its face and the passengers seemed pleased, there’s no doubt there were at least a few in the crowd who were annoyed that their flight was being delayed by one of the consistently worst-ranked presidents.

Then again, it’s not every day you get to meet a former United States president.

The son of a Georgia peanut farmer seemed to be enjoying retired life, rocking a turquoise bolo tie and being escorted by a secret service member.

