WATCH: Jim Jordan Calls Out DOJ’s Special Counsel Hypocrisy–They Wouldn’t Appoint One For Hillary’s Emails

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan called out the Justice Department on Wednesday for only appointing a special counsel when an investigation threatened the reputation of James Comey.

Jordan said during a House Judiciary Committee bill mark-up that multiple members of Congress requested special counsel for the IRS targeting scandal and the Hillary Clinton email scandal.

However, they received no special counsel until the DOJ appointed Bob Mueller to head the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“This committee called for a special counsel for the IRS investigation–the Justice Department said no,” he said. “Several people last year called for a special counsel in the Clinton email investigations — the Justice Department said no.”

According to Jordan, the discrepancy is due to the fact that former FBI director Comey’s reputation wasn’t at risk until the collusion investigation.

“But when it involves someone in the Justice Department, when it involves James Comey’s reputation…oh, we gotta have a special counsel!” Jordan declared.

Jordan also urged the Judiciary Committee to get to the bottom of Comey’s testimony that Loretta Lynch asked him to refer to the Clinton investigation as a “matter.”

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]