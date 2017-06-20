True Pundit

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner delivered made his first public remarks as a member of the Trump administration Monday afternoon.

Kushner was speaking to tech leaders about how modernizing government technology can make agencies more efficient and services easier to use for everyday Americans. Currently, he said, government tech is outdated and redundant, especially when compared to the private sector.

“To date, we’ve been working with hundreds of talented civil servants, men and women, who want to serve their country and see their government do better,” Kushner said. “We have challenged ourselves to pursue change that will provide utility to Americans far beyond our tenure here.”

“Many of our federal systems are decades old, with our ten oldest being between 39 and 56 years old,” he continued.

Kushner specifically pointed to the problem with outdated technology plaguing the highly criticized Department of Veterans Affairs.

“The VA has 532 forms on vets.gov, the majority of which are not accessible by modern browsers…our veterans deserve better, and that’s what we’re going to deliver.”

“Our goal here is simple. We are here to improve the day-to-day lives of the average citizen. That is a core promise, and we are keeping it,” he concluded.

