Idiot Joy Behar Says Trump 'Never Paid Any Taxes' Despite Tax Return Release

On Friday’s episode of “The View,” co-host Joy Behar claimed that “Donald Trump doesn’t pay any taxes, as we all know.”

Oddly enough, this came only two short days after her show interviewed MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow, who on March 14 aired Trump’s 2005 tax returns, which revealed he paid $38 million in taxes that year.

