WATCH: Hollywood Gives Standing Ovation For Punching Political Foes At Awards Show

Attendees at Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards gave an uproarious standing ovation to “Stranger Things” star David Harbour’s call to punch unnamed people who oppress “the weak and the disenfranchised.”

Harbour delivered a long-winded rant as his acceptance speech for the “Stranger Things” cast winning the award for outstanding ensemble cast in a drama series.

After giving his thoughts on art and the meaning of life, the actor took matters towards a direction more fitting for a night defined by anti-Donald Trump outbursts.

“Now, as we act in the continuing narrative of ‘Stranger Things,’ we 1983 midwesterners will repel bullies. We will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home. We will get past the lies,” he said, in obvious allusions to Trump.

“We will hunt monsters and when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper [Harbour’s character on the show], punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak and the disenfranchised and the marginalized. And we will do it all with soul, with heart, and with joy. We thank you for this responsibility. Thank you,” he concluded, as the audience filled with Hollywood’s biggest stars jumped to their feet to applaud and cheer.

The last reference is likely in reference to the debate surrounding white nationalist Richard Spencer getting punched in the face on live TV and whether it was okay to punch people deemed Nazis.

Twitter users took it as an endorsement of the view that one should punch supposed Nazis.

Harbour himself had explicitly endorsed the position of punching Nazis in the face on Twitter just a week before the awards show, as pointed out by The Daily Caller’s Jim Treacher.

(DAILY CALLER)

