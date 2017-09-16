True Pundit

WATCH: Hillary Promises Not To Leave Politics

Posted on by
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said she will not leave politics or the public eye, although she won’t be running for elected office.

“I’m not going to leave politics even though I’m not going to be a candidate,” Clinton said Thursday on the Rachel Maddow Show.

Maddow asked Clinton, whose book “What Happened” debuted Tuesday, whether the former first lady, New York senator, and secretary of state wants out of her public life.

“I see a really active future ahead of me, and I’m excited,” Clinton said. – READ MORE

  • yurlittledog2

    Hillary wasnt gonna leave Politics how else can she make Money her Book is a Disaster and her Foundation is Nothing but a Criminal Enterprise..Politics makes the Crooks wealthy !!!

