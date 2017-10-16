WATCH: Hillary Clinton Greeted by Boos, Shouts of ‘Fascist’ on Way to Receive Honorary Doctorate

Hillary Clinton arrives at Swansea University to a mix of cheers and boos ahead of receiving her honorary award pic.twitter.com/v0Ay3SlKQu — Adam Hale (@AdamRHale) October 14, 2017

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was greeted by boos and shouts of “fascist” as she arrived at Swansea University, Wales, to receive an honorary doctorate.

During a short five-step walk between the vehicle and the entrance to the Welsh campus building, the former Democratic Party nominee waved briefly amidst a cacophony of boos and jeers, with the sound of someone yelling “fascist” in the distance.

The former New York senator was presented with the award during a ceremony at Swansea University’s Bay Campus on Saturday for her “commitment” to promoting the rights of families and children. The university’s College of Law was also renamed the Hillary Rodham Clinton School of Law. – READ MORE