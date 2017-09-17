WATCH: Hillary Clinton gets grilled over infamous ‘tarmac meeting’

PBS anchor Judy Woodruff grilled Hillary Clinton over the infamous “tarmac meeting” her husband, former President Bill Clinton, had with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch last summer days before FBI Director James Comey announced he wouldn’t recommend charges against her over her use of a private email server. But Clinton wasn’t having any of it.

One of Clinton’s main targets for excusing why she lost the presidential election last November has been Comey. She says the investigation, his letters to Congress less than two weeks before the election, and the scathing rebuke he gave of her on national TV last July contributed to a poor public perception of her, and therefore, her loss.

“My question is: He was in the role he was in because Loretta Lynch had pulled back and essentially turned over the leading roll in overseeing the FBI’s investigation into your emails because of that meeting on the airport tarmac with your husband. … To what extent did Loretta Lynch and President Clinton make a costly mistake?” Woodruff asked. – READ MORE