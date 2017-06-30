Politics TV
WATCH: Hilarious New Parody Music Video Mocks Democrats On Health Care ‘People Will Die’
Parody songwriter Remy Munasifi of Reason magazine is known for hilarious send-ups of everything from college snowflakes and CNN, but his new song takes on Democrats in Congress on the issue of health care.
The song, “People Will Die,” makes a mockery of the mantra Democrats have been using against the Better Health Care Reconciliation Act.
People who can’t afford health care do not deserve to die.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 26, 2017
Let us be clear and this is not trying to be overly dramatic: Thousands of people will die if the Republican health care bill becomes law.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 23, 2017
Forget death panels. If Republicans pass this bill, they’re the death party. https://t.co/jCStfOaBjy
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 23, 2017
Watch:
Parody songwriter Remy Munasifi of Reason magazine is known for hilarious send-ups of everything from college snowflakes and CNN, but his new song takes on Democrats in Congress on the issue of healt
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].