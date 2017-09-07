True Pundit

WATCH: Here’s What Irma Looks Like From Space

Hurricane Irma can clearly be seen from space in an incredible new video NASA released Wednesday showing the storm over northeastern Caribbean islands.

Irma intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane Tuesday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Hurricane Irma’s eye passed over several Caribbean islands early Wednesday as the record-breaking storm makes its way towards Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Irma, the strongest hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic, made landfall in Barbuda Wednesday morning. The “potentially catastrophic” storm is expected to hit Florida by Saturday.

Irma will remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days, the NHC said.

The hurricane’s expected landfall comes days after the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey along the Texas coast.

