WATCH: Here’s What Irma Looks Like From Space

FOLLOW US!



Hurricane Irma can clearly be seen from space in an incredible new video NASA released Wednesday showing the storm over northeastern Caribbean islands.

Irma intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane Tuesday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

WATCH:

Video captured by the International Space Station shows the view of Hurricane #Irma from space https://t.co/u6zeDknlGs pic.twitter.com/1Yl3Yyca1b — CNN (@CNN) September 6, 2017

Hurricane Irma’s eye passed over several Caribbean islands early Wednesday as the record-breaking storm makes its way towards Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Irma, the strongest hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic, made landfall in Barbuda Wednesday morning. The “potentially catastrophic” storm is expected to hit Florida by Saturday.

Irma will remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days, the NHC said.

The hurricane’s expected landfall comes days after the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey along the Texas coast.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].