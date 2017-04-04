WATCH: Here’s Video Evidence Of ‘Head Clown’ Chuck Schumer Flip-Flopping

Under President Obama in 2013, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer voiced his opposition to obstructionism and said that a president, regardless of party affiliation, deserves his or her picks to lead federal agencies.

He came down hard on what he viewed as Republicans’ overuse of the filibuster. Schumer and other Democratic senators used the nuclear option to confirm Obama nominees.

Schumer’s current language and actions seem opposed to what he said back in 2013. He now opposes Republicans’ possible use of the the nuclear option to confirm Neil Gorsuch, as he and other Senate Democrats plan to filibuster his confirmation.

When asked in October about possibly using the nuclear option if Republicans attempted to filibuster a potential Hillary Clinton nominee, Schumer said, “I hope we won’t get to that. And I’ll leave it at that.”

Hypocrite or ideologue? Watch the video and decide for yourself.

